AccuWeather: Drying Out and Cooling Down

We got slammed with rain this morning, with the heaviest coinciding with the morning rush. That's not a good recipe! In Philadelphia, we received 1.47" between 6 and 9AM, with a storm total of 2.84", one of the highest in the region. A flood warning remains up for Philadelphia until 6:30pm as reporting gauges along the Wissahickon and Pennypack Creeks continue to show flooding from the earlier heavy rain. These should continue to recede this evening. There is also a coastal flood warning for the tidal Delaware from Philadelphia up to Trenton as the high tide along with the runoff will produce flooding in all the well known places this afternoon.TONIGHT: A cold front cold front, in the process of passing through, will touch off a spotty shower and pull in cooler air. Overnight lows will range from 37 to 40 across the region as that colder air works in.TUESDAY: Low pressure over Southern Quebec will wrap a brisk westerly wind across our area at 12-25 mph and keep skies very unsettled. We may see some brief sun in the morning, but clouds will quickly build and an instability shower in the afternoon is possible. Highs only reach 49 degrees. And, with those winds, the wind chills will be around 40 degree, yet another winter-feeling day this spring!WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies return and we see a milder high of 60.THURSDAY: More clouds move into the region. It's breezy with some scattered showers. Our high is 60.FRIDAY: Clouds will break for some sun. It's still breezy and a bit cooler with a high of just 55.SATURDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine to start the weekend with a high around 59.SUNDAY: More clouds return to the region. The high reaches 62.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sunny breaks. The high climbs to 65.-----