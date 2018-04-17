AccuWeather: Early Evening Snow Showers, Freeze Warnings Overnight

  • LIVE VIDEO Southwest Airlines CEO news conference on deadly incident
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
What a chilly spring day, with the high in Philadelphia reaching just 46 and the wind chills stuck in the 30s all day. Clouds dominated the sky and, as a strong piece of upper level energy rolled through, we saw a few rain and snow showers during the late afternoon/early evening.

TONIGHT: A spotty evening snow or rain shower, then clouds break. Temps will drop to 31 in outlying areas to 36 in Center City. For this reason a Freeze Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service from 2am to 8am for interior South Jersey and southeastern Pa. aside from Philadelphia and Delaware Counties.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies return and we see a milder high of 60. This will likely be the nicest day of the workweek.

THURSDAY: During the morning, a weak clipper system will come rolling through and touch off a few showers with temperatures spiking to 59 late morning. Temperatures fall during the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Clouds give way to sunny breaks. It's breezy and cool with a high of only about 53.

SATURDAY: After a chilly start (temperatures in the 30s at dawn), we see plenty of sunshine and a slightly milder high of 57.

SUNDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a slightly improved high of 62.

MONDAY: It's rather cloudy with a shower or two possible during the afternoon, but milder air arrives with a high of 65.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies appear likely. The high is 66.
