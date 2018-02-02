AccuWeather: Early Morning Rain and Snow

Snow likely ends along I-95 near 4am and then is off the coast by 7am. Sun quickly returns. Temperatures will hover near 32 at dawn, then fall slowly through the day to near 26 by afternoon. A northwest wind sustained at 20mph and gusting to 30mph will make for wind chills in the teens all day long despite mostly sunshine.SATURDAY: Sun gives way quickly to increasing clouds. It's brisk and cold with a high of 33.SUNDAY: Low pressure lifting out of the Tennessee Valley will pass by to our west bringing around 1/2" of rain. This may initially begin as a few snowflakes in the late morning/early afternoon. But, it will quickly transition to rain. The steadiest and heaviest rain occurs in the late afternoon/early evening as people are out and about for Super Bowl parties. Temps rise to near 40 by mid afternoon and a hit of 44 in the evening. The northern Lehigh Valley may see around 1" of snow before the change to rain and the Poconos may get 3 or 4" before some rain mixes in.(In case you are interested: Around 1" to 3" of snow will fall in Minnesota on Saturday and then near 0 on Sunday morning with an afternoon high near 8.)MONDAY: It turns sunny and slightly cooler with a high of 38.TUESDAY: This looks like a somewhat cloudy, but dry day with a high of 42.WEDNESDAY: It's cloudy with a chance of rain during the day. The high is a balmy 55.THURSDAY: Sunshine returns. Its much colder with a high of 34.---------