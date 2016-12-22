WEATHER

AccuWeather: Even Milder This Afternoon
(WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
THURSDAY: A clipper system will pass to our north, bringing some light snow/rain to New England and drag a cold front through our area in the midday/early afternoon hours. This will give us a period of clouds for the first part of the day, but brighter skies after that passes in the afternoon. This front will also kick up the winds behind it such that by the afternoon/evening NW winds at 12-20mph are blowing through. We should reach a high near 50, but by the time the Eagles game rolls around temps will be falling into the 30's with wind chills in the 20's.

FRIDAY: High pressure moves in, giving us mostly sunny skies and a slightly cooler high of 46.

SATURDAY: Hanukkah arrives. So does Santa and our next disturbance. It will push through early, giving us a round of rain to start the day, around 1/4" to 1/3". Not a lot of rain, but enough to make for a wet morning. Clouds will start to break in the afternoon and by evening services for Christmas Eve and the start of Hanukkah we will be dry. High: 48

SUNDAY: Christmas Day looks relatively mild and mostly sunny. High: 48.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies for the arrival of Kwanzaa. High: 48.

TUESDAY: It turns even milder with the chance of a morning shower giving way to clouds and sun and a high of 55. That's 13 degrees above average!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler, with a high of 42.

