AccuWeather: Evening Shower, Clearing Overnight

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on April 25, 2018. (WPVI)

By and Adam Joseph
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: An evening shower is possible, otherwise, cloudy and damp with areas of fog. Turning breezy with partial clearing after midnight. Lows 46-51.

THURSDAY: Breezy and milder with a combination of sun and clouds. High 68.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cooler and damp with rain at times. High 61.

SATURDAY: Increasing afternoon clouds, warm. A spotty shower is possible during the evening. High 70.

SUNDAY: Breezy and cooler with sun and clouds. High 61.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 70.

TUESDAY: Sunny and very warm. High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, very warm. High 83.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
