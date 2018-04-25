AccuWeather: Evening Shower, Clearing Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: An evening shower is possible, otherwise, cloudy and damp with areas of fog. Turning breezy with partial clearing after midnight. Lows 46-51.
THURSDAY: Breezy and milder with a combination of sun and clouds. High 68.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, cooler and damp with rain at times. High 61.
SATURDAY: Increasing afternoon clouds, warm. A spotty shower is possible during the evening. High 70.
SUNDAY: Breezy and cooler with sun and clouds. High 61.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 70.
TUESDAY: Sunny and very warm. High 78.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, very warm. High 83.
---
