AccuWeather: Evening Snow Squalls, Bitter Cold

The high in Philadelphia only hit 30 today, with wind chills near 10 degrees, one of the coldest days all winter! A winter weather advisory for the far northwest suburbs continues until 8pm for blowing snow. A wind advisory is up for the rest of the area until 8pm for wind gusts to 45mph.Snow showers and snow squalls have been prominent across the area today and will continue until sunset. Mostly these are a nuisance, but some more intense squalls can quickly reduce visibility and slow down travel. They may leave a dusting in places.TONIGHT: Once again,it will be a bitterly cold March night with lows ranging from 15 to 21 and wind chills 5 to 10 as winds continue to gust up to 35mph.THURSDAY: Low pressure north of Maine and high pressure pushing into the Tennessee Valley will continue to provide a brisk west-northwest wind at 12-20mph with gusts to 35mph. This means wind chills start off in the single digits, but will come up into the low to mid 20's in the afternoon as temperatures rise to 37. Compared to today, it will start to feel "warmer", but still very cold.FRIDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Sun gives way to increasing clouds with a wintry mix arriving at night. The high is 43.SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower around. In NW suburbs, a snow shower can't be ruled-out. The high is 47.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's brisk and chilly with a passing shower not out of the question. The high is 46.MONDAY: Spring arrives with mostly sunny skies and a chilly high of 46.TUESDAY: The first full day of spring will feature more clouds than sunshine with a passing shower or two, but temperatures are far more seasonable. Philadelphia's high: 52.WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a cooler high of 42.------