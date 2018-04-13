AccuWeather: Feeling Like Summer Today and Saturday

WEATHER

Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist David Murphy and AccuWeather. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Clouds give way to increasing sunshine today and the temperatures zoom. Look for a warm breeze and a high of 80.

TONIGHT: Skies clear. It's still a bit breezy. The low dips to a mild 62.

SATURDAY: This is a true summer weekend preview. We have mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 82 (well off the record of 91, but still pretty nice). Make some outdoor plans and plan on using that sunscreen while you're at it!

SUNDAY: A so-called backdoor front is predicted to sneak southward under the cover of darkness on Saturday night from New England. Exactly how far south that front slides remains up for debate. We continue to be bullish on the push of cold air all the way into Philadelphia, with daytime temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s near Philadelphia. However, there will probably be a huge spread in the numbers across the region as a whole, with low to mid 40s possible to the north and 70s possible in far southern areas like Dover. Wherever the front manages to pass through, we'll see low clouds, drizzle and a chilly east wind.

MONDAY: A low pressure center moving in from the west brings us a soaking rain during the morning and perhaps a thunderstorm. Some drying later in the afternoon is likely. We reach an early high of 64 before temperatures drop in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Chilly air rushes into the region behind our departing cold front. We're dry with partly sunny skies, but it's windy and cooler with a high of only 49.

WEDNESDAY: A westerly turn in the wind ushers milder air into our neighborhoods again. Look for another partly sunny afternoon, but this time, our high improves to 61.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies are likely. The high is a pleasant 63.

FRIDAY: We have partly sunny skies with a high around 62.
