AccuWeather: Finally turning warmer today

TODAY: We have patchy dense fog this morning, with a Dense Fog Advisory in Lancaster County. We're stuck with low clouds and drizzle, but this afternoon some sunshine breaks through the clouds. A warm front slowly lifts northward today and we will feel this difference with the southwesterly flow tapping into the mild area to our south. There will be quite a disparity in temperatures throughout the area. Temps to the south will reach near 70 in Dover. Here in Philadelphia, a high of 67, but in the Lehigh Valley it likely doesn't get out of the upper 50s. In areas that break into the warm sector, clouds will likely break for some peeks of sunshine. This will more than likely happen in the late afternoon and early evening. It stays unseasonably mild overnight with a low of 58.FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY, START OF PASSOVER): We'll see a round of rain, possibly with some embedded t'storms to start off the day. Then the cold front will push through in the early afternoon trigger another possible round of showers. Temperatures should reach 64 before starting to fall behind the front.SATURDAY: The weekend starts with beautiful weather. It will be nice and bright with mostly sunny skies and a seasonable high of 59.SUNDAY (EASTER): A cold front will be moving in and will provide clouds with a spotty shower for sunrise services. Clouds will then break behind the front for some sunshine in the midday/afternoon hours, but it will turn breezy and cooler. High: 54.MONDAY: A cold front moves through and brings the chance for some early morning rain in southern areas. It stays rather cloudy. The high is only 49, 10 degrees below normal for the second day of April.TUESDAY: We may start the day with another round of showers, but then clouds mix with sun. The high is 53.-----