A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for most of the area until 11 a.m.The Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the following counties:Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia County in PAGloucester and Salem County in NJNew Castle County in DETODAY: Heavy rain and thunderstorms in the morning give way to more scattered showers during the afternoon. Street flooding is possible as well as tidal flooding. It's also windy with 40 mph gusts. The high is 62 around noon with temperatures dropping after that.TONIGHT: A few evening showers are possible. It's mainly cloudy otherwise with a low of 40.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, a brisk breeze and a cooler high around 51. A spotty shower is also possible.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies return and we see a milder high of 62.THURSDAY: More clouds move into the region. It's breezy. A spotty shower can't be ruled out. Our high is 60.FRIDAY: Clouds will break for some sun. It's still breezy and a bit cooler with a high of just 55.SATURDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine to start the weekend with a high around 60.SUNDAY: More clouds return to the region. The high reaches 62.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sunny breaks. A spotty shower is possible, mainly in the afternoon. The high is 62.-----