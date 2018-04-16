WEATHER

AccuWeather: Heavy Morning Rain, Flooding Issues Today

EMBED </>More Videos

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on April 16, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for most of the area until 11 a.m.

The Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the following counties:

Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia County in PA
Gloucester and Salem County in NJ
New Castle County in DE

TODAY: Heavy rain and thunderstorms in the morning give way to more scattered showers during the afternoon. Street flooding is possible as well as tidal flooding. It's also windy with 40 mph gusts. The high is 62 around noon with temperatures dropping after that.

TONIGHT: A few evening showers are possible. It's mainly cloudy otherwise with a low of 40.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, a brisk breeze and a cooler high around 51. A spotty shower is also possible.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies return and we see a milder high of 62.

THURSDAY: More clouds move into the region. It's breezy. A spotty shower can't be ruled out. Our high is 60.

FRIDAY: Clouds will break for some sun. It's still breezy and a bit cooler with a high of just 55.
SATURDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine to start the weekend with a high around 60.

SUNDAY: More clouds return to the region. The high reaches 62.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sunny breaks. A spotty shower is possible, mainly in the afternoon. The high is 62.
-----
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
What to do when you see a tornado while driving
Perfect weather to start to the weekend
Adam's Spring Adventure at Elmwood Park Zoo
What will this year's hurricanes be named?
More Weather
Top Stories
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on Vine Street Expressway
Protesters gather at Starbucks to call for change following arrests
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
Kevin Hart to Philadelphia Starbucks: Make this right
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Supporters to rally for Meek Mill
Bill Cosby lawyer scours accuser's words, looking for doubt
Show More
Eagles release Worley following arrest
Comey: 'Possible' that Russians have leverage over Trump
Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up
WATCH: Galloway's Mara Justine wows Idol judges with Whitney song
'Full Metal Jacket' actor R. Lee Ermey dies at 74
More News