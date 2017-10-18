AccuWeather: Flawless days ahead

TONIGHT: Clear, winds are light, and temperatures are not as chilly. The low in Philadelphia is 51. Cooler suburbs dip into the mid 40s.THURSDAY: Sunshine, low humidity, and a light wind. High of 72.FRIDAY: This is yet another mainly sunny and pleasant day with an afternoon high around 74.SATURDAY: The only change will be some cirrus clouds in the sky. Even with that said, it will be mostly sunny and a warm with a high of 76.SUNDAY: More of the same with a high of 76.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sunshine. The high is 77. It will be very mild for the Eagles Monday Night Football game with temperatures beginning in the low 70s and ending in the upper 60s. A night time shower can't be ruled at some point, but hopefully, it either misses the stadium or holds off until after the game.TUESDAY: Clouds build in and rain is likely. The high drops to 70.WEDNESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun, another spotty shower here and there and a cooler high of 64.____________________________