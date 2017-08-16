AccuWeather: Foggy Start, Warm This Afternoon

TODAY: Dense fog in some spots early this morning gives way to sun and a few clouds. Humidity gradually dips today (still high at the shore). The high is 88.HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS AT THE SHORE: The swells from Hurricane Gert (Category 1 possibly becoming a Category 2 today or tonight) are creating rough surf and dangerous rip currents along our New Jersey and Delaware beaches. Conditions will be dangerous for all swimmers today. Check with lifeguards and follow their advice before attempting to enter the water.TONIGHT: Some patchy clouds are likely with another round of fog possible by dawn. The low is 69.THURSDAY: It's warm and somewhat more humid with a spotty thunderstorm possible during the afternoon. Most of the day is dry. The high is 86.FRIDAY: This could be an active day for storms. Look for a clouds-and-sun mix in the morning with building humidity. During the afternoon and evening, strong gusty thunderstorms are possible in some spots with some heavy downpours also in the picture. It's very warm again with a high around 87.SATURDAY: We're still looking at a humid day with a clouds-and-sun mix. A spotty thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, mainly at the shore. Inland areas are probably dry. Our high reaches 88.SUNDAY: Humidity drops and we're in for a very nice summer afternoon. Look for partly sunny skies and a warm high around 88.MONDAY: We have partly sunny skies with a warm high of 89.TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds appears likely. It may feel a bit more humid. The high is a hot 90.WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny with some thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. The high is 86.-----