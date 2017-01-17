A storm will be cutting northeastward into the Great Lakes tonight and tomorrow and drag its warm front and then associated cold front through the region.TUESDAY: The National Weather Service has issued a freezing rain advisory from until 10am for the Lehigh Valley and until 7pm for the Poconos. This includes Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon & Monroe counties. While we aren't expecting much in the way of precipitation this morning, any little bit on untreated surfaces can make for slippery spots. We'll see on and off rain as a warm front moves through the region. Clouds will dominate through the day with intermittent rain and temperatures in the afternoon will remain above average. High 45.WEDNESDAY: Showers, drizzle and fog could linger into Wednesday morning before northwesterly winds kick up to 12-20mph and start to dry things out. Expect lots of clouds all day, but maybe some breaks of sun by late day. Temps climb to 52, mild for January!THURSDAY: We'll have partly sunny skies and it remains mild. Pick of the week! High 52.FRIDAY: Expect more clouds than sun with the chance of some rain Friday afternoon and evening. High 51.SATURDAY: There's a chance for some morning showers, then we'll see sun mix with clouds. It stays mild for January, with a high of 51.SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and a high of 49.MONDAY: It clouds up with periods of rain. The high: 52.-----