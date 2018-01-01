AccuWeather: Frigid Start to 2018, Severe Wind Chills

TODAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): We have lots of sun, but very cold temperatures, blustery winds and severe wind chills. The high is 19 with wind chills ranging from -10 to about 10. Frostbite is a real possibility and could occur quickly, so cover your skin if you're heading outside.TONIGHT: Skies are clear, winds die down a bit, but it's still bitter with overnight lows ranging from 11 in Philadelphia to about 7 in outlying areas.TUESDAY: We'll see mostly sunny skies again, but while temperatures moderate slightly, it's still going to be rather bitter. The high is only 25.WEDNESDAY: We'll begin the day with sunrise temperatures in the teens, but during the afternoon a degree of relief arrives as our high climbs to a far less harsh 31.THURSDAY: All eyes will be on the coast as a nor'easter passes by. Most models currently have this storm far enough off our shores where all we see is a little light snow in Delaware and New Jersey, or perhaps nothing but clouds.But any time one of these wintertime coastal storms is approaching the region, changes are always possible and it's very important to keep your eyes on the forecast. Should the storm move closer, a significant snow would be possible across the area. For now, this looks like a brush-by versus a major hit. The high is a bit colder: 27.FRIDAY: Behind our departing coastal storm, we'll see plenty of sun, but another round of Arctic air rushes into our region behind it. The high is just 16 with another hit of frigid wind chills.SATURDAY: The bitter cold hangs on, despite mostly sunny skies. The high is just 25.SUNDAY: Morning lows will be in the single digits, but during the afternoon we improve to 25. Look for a mix of clouds and sun. It's still uncomfortable cold.MONDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies as another storm system approaches the region. Depending on the track, some snow and ice is possible during the day. The high is 34.---------