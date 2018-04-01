  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
AccuWeather: From Mild to Snowy

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on April 1, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from midnight until 1:00pm Monday. The only counties not included in the Advisory are Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Kent.

TODAY: Morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine. Breezy and mild. High 62.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy and turning colder. Rain and snow will develop after midnight. Grassy accumulations are expected by dawn. Lows 31-35.

MONDAY: Snow and rain during the morning will give way to partly sunny skies by afternoon. Accumulations will range from a coating to 1" across interior sections of south Jersey, 1-2" for the I-95 corridor and 2-5" north and west (including our far western counties and the Lehigh Valley). High 47.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain (especially early in the day). High 54.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain during the afternoon. High 68.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 48.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Some rain is likely during the afternoon. High 54.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 47.

