AccuWeather: From Seventies and Storms to Wind Chills and Snow

Our first day of March felt more like May! Records were tied or broken today in Allentown: 68; A.C. Airport: 73; Wilmington: 75. Philadelphia fell just 2 degrees short of the record with a high of 74.A fast moving broken line of storms brought some powerful wind gust to parts of our region. Dover AFB: 76mph; Delaware Bay Buoy: 55mph; Ocean City: 60mph.TONIGHT: It's partly cloudy, windy and chilly, with a low of 48.THURSDAY: Look for a partly sunny, windy and colder day with a high of just 49 and wind chills in the upper 30's much of the time. Gusts of 40-45 mph are possible.FRIDAY: This is a predominantly cloudy day with a brisk, chilly breeze and occasional rain and snow showers passing through. Where it snows, a light grassy accumulation is possible, especially in northern areas like the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. The high falls back to 42.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies return. It's even cooler with a high of 39.SUNDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and a high of 47.MONDAY: We're still rather cloudy and a passing shower can't be ruled out, but temperatures continue to climb. The high jumps to 60.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. The high is 63.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. The high climbs to 65.------