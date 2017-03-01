WEATHER

AccuWeather: From Seventies and Storms to Wind Chills and Snow

EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch the latest forecast. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Our first day of March felt more like May! Records were tied or broken today in Allentown: 68; A.C. Airport: 73; Wilmington: 75. Philadelphia fell just 2 degrees short of the record with a high of 74.
A fast moving broken line of storms brought some powerful wind gust to parts of our region. Dover AFB: 76mph; Delaware Bay Buoy: 55mph; Ocean City: 60mph.

TONIGHT: It's partly cloudy, windy and chilly, with a low of 48.

THURSDAY: Look for a partly sunny, windy and colder day with a high of just 49 and wind chills in the upper 30's much of the time. Gusts of 40-45 mph are possible.

FRIDAY: This is a predominantly cloudy day with a brisk, chilly breeze and occasional rain and snow showers passing through. Where it snows, a light grassy accumulation is possible, especially in northern areas like the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. The high falls back to 42.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies return. It's even cooler with a high of 39.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and a high of 47.

MONDAY: We're still rather cloudy and a passing shower can't be ruled out, but temperatures continue to climb. The high jumps to 60.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. The high is 63.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. The high climbs to 65.

Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather

------

Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
You've got to "sea" these beautiful ocean creatures!
Storm system that killed 3 in Midwest rumbles eastward
Rare lightning strikes the Seattle Space Needle
Stunning footage shows volcanoes erupting around the world
More Weather
Top Stories
Pepsi cutting 80 to 100 Philly-area jobs, blames beverage tax
Victims of alleged Pa. sex offender share their stories
Fmr. Trump Taj Mahal being sold to Hard Rock Cafe owners
Reward grows to $69K in Philadelphia cemetery vandalism
Protesters demand meeting at Sen. Toomey's new office
Suspect sought after women robbed in West Philly
76ers: Joel Embiid out for rest of the season
Show More
Yupping: Yoga meets cupping in new combo class
Phila. teacher slams school district with crowdfunded billboard
Aw, SNAP! Snapchat parent prices IPO at $17 a share
Stocks rise sharply, Dow over 21,000
AP Exclusive: Accountants in Oscar flub off the show
More News
Top Video
Victims of alleged Pa. sex offender share their stories
Pepsi cutting 80 to 100 Philly-area jobs, blames beverage tax
Suspect sought after women robbed in West Philly
Protesters demand meeting at Sen. Toomey's new office
More Video