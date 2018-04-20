AccuWeather: Frosty Start to the Weekend, Then Gradual Warming

Lots of sun today helped make up for the colder temps and gusty winds. The high in Philadelphia hit 54 degrees, 12 degrees below normal with northwest winds gusting around 25mph.TONIGHT: It will be another cold night across the region with lows ranging from 31 in the outlying areas to 37 in center city. Winds will go light with clear skies so freeze warnings are up once again for areas to the west and frost advisories are up for Delaware and New Jersey. These do not include Philadelphia, Delaware or Cape May County.SATURDAY: After a chilly start (temperatures in the 30s at dawn), we see sunshine burning through a deck of high, cirrus clouds. Its a bit breezy with a high of 60.SUNDAY: This looks like a great day, even though we're still a couple degrees below average. Look for a good deal of sunshine and a high around 63.MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies persist with another pleasant, seasonable high of 66, only one degree below average.TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high hits 63.WEDNESDAY: A coastal storm passes by, bringing clouds and periods of rain. The high is 60.THURSDAY: Some early rain is possible as out coastal feature pulls off to the northeast, but the overall flavor of the day is "partly sunny". The high reaches 66.FRIDAY: This is nice one with partly sunny skies, a bit of a breeze and a seasonable high around 69.---