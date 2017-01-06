AccuWeather: Glancing Nor'easter Brings More Snow Saturday

A nor'easter that will clobber parts of southeastern VA and northeastern NC with over a foot of snow will give us a glancing blow on the northern end during the day tomorrow. There will be a sharp cutoff in snowfall such that places like the Lehigh Valley and Poconos will not see a flake while the shore points see 6" of snow.TONIGHT: Clouds grow thick. The low is 23. A coastal storm is expected to track close enough the coast to produce some additional snow starting before dawn.SATURDAY: An offshore storm now appears to be veering back toward the coast, bringing the potential for accumulating snow, especially east of I-95.Winter Storm Warnings are posted from 3am to 6pm for central/southern Delaware and eastern NJ where the heaviest snow will fall. These areas will see around 3 to 6" of snow.Winter Weather Advisories are posted for northern Delaware and all of interior New Jersey up to the Delaware River where 1" to 3" of snow will fall.No advisories or warnings are posted for Pennsylvania Counties, but Philadelphia will likely receive around 1 to 2" of snow with a coating to 1" out through much of Chester, Bucks and Montgomery Counties.Those who don't see snow will still be stuck with mostly cloudy skies. The high is a brisk and frigid 29.SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny but brisk and rather bitter day. The high is 28. Winds gusting to 30 mph will lead to wind chills in the teens most of the time.MONDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine, lighter winds and another cold high around 29.TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds, and the heart of the cold air begins to shift off the coast with afternoon temperatures improving. Our high in Philadelphia reaches 38. A touch of snow or flurries are expected as a warm front moves in.WEDNESDAY: Milder air continues to roll in, but so do the clouds. Some rain is possible. The high is 52.THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 46.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected with some more rain possible. The high is 52.-----