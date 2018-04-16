AccuWeather: Heavy Morning Rain

TODAY: Windy with heavy rain and a thunderstorm in the morning, then a leftover shower is possible during the afternoon. Winds SE 25-35 mph, gusts 45-55 mph. High 62.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly. High 51.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 62.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with an afternoon shower in spots. High 60.FRIDAY: Breezy and chilly with a mixture of clouds and sun. A shower is possible in spots. High 55.SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 60.-----