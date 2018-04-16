WEATHER

AccuWeather: Heavy Morning Rain

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., April 15, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA
TODAY: Windy with heavy rain and a thunderstorm in the morning, then a leftover shower is possible during the afternoon. Winds SE 25-35 mph, gusts 45-55 mph. High 62.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly. High 51.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with an afternoon shower in spots. High 60.
FRIDAY: Breezy and chilly with a mixture of clouds and sun. A shower is possible in spots. High 55.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 60.
