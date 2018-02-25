WEATHER

AccuWeather: Heavy Rain Overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Magee reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 24, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with rain at times and drizzle. Areas of fog developing. Lows 39-44.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with rain at times during the morning, tapering off to a few showers by afternoon. High 62.

MONDAY: Breezy and mild with clouds giving way to sun. High 56.

TUESDAY: Sunny and nice! High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun, warm. High 60.

THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy with some rain possible during the afternoon. High 58.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and much cooler. Rain at times during the day. High 48.

SUNDAY: Damp and dreary. High 42.

Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Record warmth temps can cause problems for plants
Unseasonably warm weather draws people outside across the city
Here's why Cape Town could run out of water
Massive ash cloud towers over Indonesia after volcanic eruption
More Weather
Top Stories
Pedestrian struck and killed by SEPTA train in Olney
Out of control driver damages 16 vehicles in South Philadelphia
2 arrested in connection with the death of 15-month-old child in Del.
Police: Woman arrested after stolen car hits officer
The body of Rev. Billy Graham arrives to hometown
Young man shot in the head in Frankford
Mother and daughter fight against violent robber in Oklahoma
Why one major bank is refunding more than $330 million
Show More
Congress releases redacted, declassified Democratic memo
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting
New details released about warning signs regarding Florida school shooter
20-year-old arrested after making threat to shoot people in Northern Pennsylvania school
Head-on crash in Overbrook sends at least one person to the hospital
More News
Top Video
The body of Rev. Billy Graham arrives to hometown
Mother and daughter fight against violent robber in Oklahoma
Young man shot in the head in Frankford
Action News Update
More Video