AccuWeather: Heavy Rain Overnight

TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with rain at times and drizzle. Areas of fog developing. Lows 39-44.SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with rain at times during the morning, tapering off to a few showers by afternoon. High 62.MONDAY: Breezy and mild with clouds giving way to sun. High 56.TUESDAY: Sunny and nice! High 58.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun, warm. High 60.THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy with some rain possible during the afternoon. High 58.FRIDAY: Cloudy and much cooler. Rain at times during the day. High 48.SUNDAY: Damp and dreary. High 42.