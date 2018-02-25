AccuWeather: Heavy Rain Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with rain at times and drizzle. Areas of fog developing. Lows 39-44.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with rain at times during the morning, tapering off to a few showers by afternoon. High 62.
MONDAY: Breezy and mild with clouds giving way to sun. High 56.
TUESDAY: Sunny and nice! High 58.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun, warm. High 60.
THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy with some rain possible during the afternoon. High 58.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and much cooler. Rain at times during the day. High 48.
SUNDAY: Damp and dreary. High 42.
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps