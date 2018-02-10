WEATHER

AccuWeather: Heavy Rain Tonight

Melissa Magee reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 20, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A FLOOD WATCH goes in to effect this evening through Sunday evening. The heaviest rain is expected early Sunday morning. Excess runoff will result in flooding of smaller creeks and streams as well as low lying areas and areas of poor drainage. General rainfall totals will range from 1-2" with isolated heavier amounts to 3".

Tonight: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. Areas of fog will develop late. Lows 41-47.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain. The heaviest will fall during the morning areas. Flooding is likely in poor drainage areas and some roads. A rumble of thunder is possible. High 61.

MONDAY: Morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine. High 48.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, cooler. High 44.

WEDNESDAY (VALENTINES DAY): Mostly cloudy and mild. High 54.

THURSDAY: It's partly cloudy and mild. The high climbs to 60.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. A rain shower is possible late in the day. High 48.

SATURDAY: Cloudy. High 41.

