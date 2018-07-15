AccuWeather: Hot, Humid Monday

TONIGHT: An isolated evening thunderstorms is possible. Otherwise partly cloudy and muggy. Lows72-74.MONDAY: An Accuweather Alert has been issued for Monday. We are expecting very hot and humid conditions with heat index values close to 100. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible for some. High 94. Heat Index 100.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, hot and very humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some of these storms could produce torrential downpours and flash flooding. Another Accuweather Alert has been issued for this day due to the flooding concern High 91. Heat Index 98.WEDNESDAY: Clouds to sun. The humidity will drop off quickly during the day. High 85.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but comfortable. High 87.FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 87.SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. High 83.SUNDAY: Warm, humid with showers and thunderstorms possible. High 86.-----