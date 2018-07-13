AccuWeather: Hot, More Humid Weekend

AIR QUALITY ALERT: A Code Orange Ozone Action Day has been declared for Saturday. Air quality will be poor, especially during the afternoons. Those at special risk include young kids, seniors and people with asthma and other heart and lung conditions. Limiting outdoor exertion and exposure during the afternoon hours is wise. We can all help air quality by not filling cars or using gas-powered lawn mowers during the afternoon.TONIGHT: Skies clear. It's a pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. The overnight low is 67 in Philadelphia and 60 in our cooler suburbs.SATURDAY: As a front approaches from the north on Saturday we'll see plenty of clouds mixing with the sun. Dewpoints will rise into the lower 60s making the afternoon a bit humid, but not too bad. The high is a hotter 91. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm can't be ruled out in a couple of spots, but most of us remain dry.SUNDAY: It's a bit hotter and even more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Watch for some morning showers and thunderstorms in a few places. The high climbs to 91.MONDAY: It looks like we'll be in another heat wave with a third straight day of 90 or above. We have a mix of clouds and sun in store with humid air in place. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible, mainly in the northwestern suburbs. Our high hits 94.TUESDAY: Its still hot and humid with a good chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. The high is around 93.WEDNESDAY: A morning shower or lingering storm is possible, but in general, this is a day of improvement with sun returning with humidity dipping. The high is 89.THURSDAY: Look for a partly sunny and warm day with continued low humidity and another high around 87.FRIDAY: Clouds will mix with sun. It's warm and a bit more humid with the chance of a late day or evening thunderstorm. The high is 87.-----