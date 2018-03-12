TODAY: Sun fades behind increasing clouds. Rain arrives during the late afternoon and early evening. The high is 42.TONIGHT: Rain changes to spotty, light wet snow during the evening hours and gets slightly steadier overnight. A slushy accumulation of a coating to 2" is likely in some areas by morning, mainly to the north and east of Philadelphia. It's also windy with gusts of 20 to 30 mph across interior areas and 30 to 40 mph gusts in coastal counties.TUESDAY: Any light snow showers and flurries will end from SW to NE early in the morning with a few lingering flurries surviving until about midday. After that, some sun returns, but it's windy and chilly with a high around 42. Wind chills will be in the low 30s.WEDNESDAY: It's still brisk and fairly cold with a combination of sun and clouds and a high of just 40.THURSDAY: It's brisk and still chilly with a clouds and sun mix and a high around 44.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies return and it's slightly milder with our high inching up to 47.SATURDAY: Clouds thicken during the day, but it's milder with a high of 51.SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with intermittent rain and drizzle. The high improves to 55.MONDAY: It's still cloudy and more rain is possible. The high is 52.-----