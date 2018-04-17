AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Chilly Today

TODAY: Clouds increase as we move through the morning and afternoon. A spotty shower is possible late in the day and early evening. It's breezy and chilly with a high of just 49. Wind chills will make it feel closer to 40 this afternoon.TONIGHT: A spotty evening shower is possible here and there. Otherwise, we transition to partly cloudy skies. It's still a bit breezy and chilly with a low of 38.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies return and we see a milder high of 60.THURSDAY: A few morning showers are possible, mainly north of Philadelphia. Clouds give way to partial sunshine during the afternoon. The high is 58.FRIDAY: Clouds give way to sunny breaks. It's breezy and cool with a high of only about 55.SATURDAY: After a chilly start (temperatures in the 30s at dawn), we see plenty of sunshine and a slightly milder high of 59.SUNDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a slightly improved high of 62.MONDAY: It's rather cloudy with a shower or two possible during the afternoon, but milder air arrives with a high of 65.TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies appear likely. The high is 63.---