AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frigid. Lows 8/17.MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY): Increasing clouds, cold. High 32.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with some snow late in the day and at night. Minor accumulations are expected at this time. High 39.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with morning flurries. High 33.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. High 35.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, not as cold. High 43.SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Milder. High 46.SUNDAY: Warm, some sun. High 56.---------