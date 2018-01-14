AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frigid. Lows 8/17.
MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY): Increasing clouds, cold. High 32.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with some snow late in the day and at night. Minor accumulations are expected at this time. High 39.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with morning flurries. High 33.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. High 35.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, not as cold. High 43.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Milder. High 46.
SUNDAY: Warm, some sun. High 56.
