AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Showers Tonight

TODAY: Any morning sunshine fades behind high clouds that will be increasing from the west. There's not much wind. The high is still rather chilly: 47.TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a spotty evening shower around. It's not as cold overnight as milder air begins to enter the region. The low in Philadelphia is 39, not nearly as cold as recent nights.WEDNESDAY: More clouds roll into the region with some showers possible at times. The high improves to 53.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist and more showers are likely, especially in the afternoon. The high is even milder, bouncing all the way up to 65.FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY, START OF PASSOVER): Some additional morning rain is possible with drying likely during the afternoon. We may see the return of some sun. The high is still mild at 62.SATURDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. It's breezy and somewhat cooler again with a high around 58. This now looks like a dry day, as previous models showing rain are now suppressing that system to our south and east.SUNDAY (EASTER): All long-range models are now keeping us dry. We're looking at a partly sunny, breezy afternoon with a high of 55.MONDAY: It's rather cloudy with a shower possible. The high is 58.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 54.-----