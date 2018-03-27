WEATHER

AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Showers Tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on March 27, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Any morning sunshine fades behind high clouds that will be increasing from the west. There's not much wind. The high is still rather chilly: 47.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a spotty evening shower around. It's not as cold overnight as milder air begins to enter the region. The low in Philadelphia is 39, not nearly as cold as recent nights.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds roll into the region with some showers possible at times. The high improves to 53.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist and more showers are likely, especially in the afternoon. The high is even milder, bouncing all the way up to 65.

FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY, START OF PASSOVER): Some additional morning rain is possible with drying likely during the afternoon. We may see the return of some sun. The high is still mild at 62.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. It's breezy and somewhat cooler again with a high around 58. This now looks like a dry day, as previous models showing rain are now suppressing that system to our south and east.

SUNDAY (EASTER): All long-range models are now keeping us dry. We're looking at a partly sunny, breezy afternoon with a high of 55.

MONDAY: It's rather cloudy with a shower possible. The high is 58.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 54.

-----
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
Why orange snow is blanketing Russian ski slopes
Size of Arctic sea ice second-lowest level on record
VIDEO: Mysterious rainbow ray forms in the sky over Utah town
More Weather
Top Stories
Firefighter among victims in fiery Hopewell Township crash
Hit-and-run driver damages family's wheelchair accessible van
Eagles DE Bennett surrenders on charge of injury to elderly
No jail for man who flipped car following Eagles' Super Bowl win
No. 1 pick Fultz scores 10 points in 1st game since October
Trip to the Final Four proves pricey for 'Nova fans
Police name person of interest in Chinatown stabbing
Video of pledge chugging alcohol on night of fall shown in court
Show More
Fire claims life of 11-month-old boy in Wilmington
Man with gas can douses Mayfair property
Be ready for delays - PennDOT begins pothole repairs in earnest
NJ synagogue vandalized with hate symbols
Police: Driver led police on chase during snowstorm
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Fire claims life of 11-month-old boy in Wilmington
Villanova returns to Final Four, beating Texas Tech 71-59
Storm Daniels' lawyer won't give evidence of alleged Trump affair
More Video