WEATHER

AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Warm Today

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist David Murphy and AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's not all that humid. Winds are light. The high is a warm 86.

TONIGHT: Clouds remain thick, and a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible overnight. The low is 70.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the day. The high climbs to 88.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, hot day. It may also be a bit more humid. The high is around 90.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun and humidity grows. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is also possible. Our high is a muggy 88.

FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds again, and it's still sticky. Another afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high: 86.

SATURDAY: It's still humid. Partly sunny skies are likely. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry. The high dips to 84.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's warm with another pop-up thunderstorm possible. The high is another 84.

MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another spotty shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is around 86.

-----
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Watch the Perseids meteor shower
Federal gov't wants OK to resume Margate dune project
Fast Facts: Total Solar Eclipse
Some pretty cool science is gonna happen during the eclipse
More Weather
Top Stories
Two people found dead inside South Philadelphia apartment
Five people shot following Mantua block party
Vigils continue as folks condemn the violence in Charlottesville
Woman killed in Charlottesville rally attack ID'd
Island Ave. PennDOT Center closed because of crash
Police-involved shooting in Chester, 3 injured
3 dead, dozens injured, amid violent white nationalist rally
WH issues statement, condemns white supremacists
Show More
Woman killed inside Mercer County home
Rally held against dune project in Margate
US military says 2 American soldiers killed in Iraq
Overturned oil tanker leaves NJ Turnpike in standstill
Shooting victim runs to North Phila. Little Caesars shop
More News
Top Video
Vigils continue as folks condemn the violence in Charlottesville
Police-involved shooting in Chester, 3 injured
Woman killed inside Mercer County home
Man falls into sinkhole in Strawberry Mansion
More Video