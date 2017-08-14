AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Warm Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TODAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's not all that humid. Winds are light. The high is a warm 86.
TONIGHT: Clouds remain thick, and a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible overnight. The low is 70.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the day. The high climbs to 88.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, hot day. It may also be a bit more humid. The high is around 90.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun and humidity grows. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is also possible. Our high is a muggy 88.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds again, and it's still sticky. Another afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high: 86.
SATURDAY: It's still humid. Partly sunny skies are likely. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry. The high dips to 84.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's warm with another pop-up thunderstorm possible. The high is another 84.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another spotty shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is around 86.
-----
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps