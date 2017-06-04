WEATHER

AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Warmer!

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on June 4, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Early morning sunshine fades behind increasing clouds. Becoming slightly more humid and breezy during the day with a shower or thunderstorm in the Lehigh Valley (evening). High 82. Low 70s for the Jersey shore.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with showers and thunderstorms around. High 78.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a shower in spots. High 71.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High 71.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a shower possible. High 78.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Check out this kitesurfing adventure
How to eat pudding in space
Tornado batters elementary school with students inside
Helicopter rescues climbers from Colorado mountain
More Weather
Top Stories
12 people arrested over London attack; 7 people killed
Man, 21, shot in face in Tioga-Nicetown
Victim shot near West Philadelphia pizza shop dies
Suspect in custody for stabbing of Councilman David Oh
Philadelphia principal's message motivates college grad
Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself in Delco home
Police: Dealers peddled cocaine from Papa John's pizza boxes
Show More
Reward offered for suspect accused of punching man with cerebral palsy
WB Schuylkill Expressway reopens after crash in Lower Merion
Police: 4 people questioned in Montco drug raid
Mother asks for public's help in finding son's killer
Woman struck and killed in Marple Township, Pa.
More News
Top Video
12 people arrested over London attack; 7 people killed
Philadelphia principal's message motivates college grad
Man, 21, shot in face in Tioga-Nicetown
Victim shot near West Philadelphia pizza shop dies
More Video