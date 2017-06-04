AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Warmer!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SUNDAY: Early morning sunshine fades behind increasing clouds. Becoming slightly more humid and breezy during the day with a shower or thunderstorm in the Lehigh Valley (evening). High 82. Low 70s for the Jersey shore.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with showers and thunderstorms around. High 78.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a shower in spots. High 71.
WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High 71.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a shower possible. High 78.
