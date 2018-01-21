AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, mild. High 52. Temperatures for the Eagles game will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds SSW 4-8 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 36/40.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some drizzle is possible, especially during the morning. High 56.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with rain tapering off during the afternoon. High 59.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 42.
THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, seasonable. High 40.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 40.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, mild. High 56.
---------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps