AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, mild. High 52. Temperatures for the Eagles game will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds SSW 4-8 mph.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 36/40.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some drizzle is possible, especially during the morning. High 56.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with rain tapering off during the afternoon. High 59.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 42.THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, seasonable. High 40.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 40.SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, mild. High 56.---------