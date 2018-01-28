WEATHER

AccuWeather: Lack of sun next two days

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., Janauary 28, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

TONIGHT: Clouds will be stubborn to break, but we should see a few clouds part as we go deeper into the night. Low 38.

MONDAY: The day will feature a lot of clouds with some peeks of sunshine. It will be a fairly mild day with a high of 47. Some rain is possible late at night which will change to light snow.

TUESDAY: A weak piece of energy will roll through most of the day bring snow showers with it. Accumulations are going to be very light, and temps will stay above freezing. Any of the accumulations should mainly be on grassy surfaces, but some slippery road conditions will still be possible during the morning commute. Most areas will see a coating to one inch, with areas NW of Philadelphia between one and two inches. A cold high of 35.

WEDNESDAY: The sunshine returns and the chill stays. A high of just 36.

THURSDAY: Clouds will take over once again ahead of the next cold front. The day will be dry and temps will jump back to near 50. Rain will arrive overnight and then change to snow before dawn Friday.

FRIDAY: Any morning snow would end very early and then the sun will return for most of the day. As long as the front speeds along as it is predicted to on the models right now. High: 36.

SATURDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine with a cold high of 31.

SUNDAY: Lots of clouds for Superbowl parties with some snow showers. High is 38.
