AccuWeather: Light Rain Overnight, Freezing Rain Advisories for Berks and Lehigh Counties

A storm currently in the central Plains will be cutting northeastward into the Great Lakes tonight and tomorrow and drag its warm front and then associated cold front through the region.TONIGHT: Skies are turning cloudy and we expect some light rain and showers to break out late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Where temperatures get to or just below freezing (only the Lehigh Valley & Poconos) there is concern for some light freezing rain and the National Weather Service has issued a freezing rain advisory from 1AM to 10MA. This includes Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon & Monroe counties. While we aren't expecting much in the way of precipitation, any little bit on untreated surfaces can make for slippery spots.TUESDAY: We'll see on and off rain as a warm front moves through the region. It's possible the Lehigh Valley could start with light freezing rain during the morning commute. Clouds will dominate through the day with intermittent rain and temperatures in the afternoon will remain above average. High 48.WEDNESDAY: Showers and drizzle could linger into Wednesday morning before northwesterly winds kick up to 12-20mph and start to dry things out. ots of clouds all day, but maybe some breaks of sun by late day. Temps climb to 52, mild for January!THURSDAY: We'll have partly sunny skies and it remains mild. Pick of the week! High 54.FRIDAY: Expect more clouds than sun with the chance of some rain Friday night. High 51.SATURDAY: There's a chance for some morning showers, then we'll see sun mix with clouds. It stays mild for January, with a high of 51.SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and a high of 49.MONDAY: It clouds up with periods of rain. The high: 52.-----