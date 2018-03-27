AccuWeather: Light Rain Tonight

WEATHER

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a spotty evening shower around. It's not as cold overnight as milder air begins to enter the region. The low in Philadelphia is 39, not nearly as cold as recent nights.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds roll into the region with some showers possible at times. The high improves to 53.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist and more showers are likely, especially in the afternoon. The high is even milder, bouncing all the way up to 65.

FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY, START OF PASSOVER): Some additional morning rain is possible with drying likely during the afternoon. We may see the return of some sun. The high is still mild at 65.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. It's breezy and somewhat cooler again with a high around 58. This now looks like a dry day, as previous models showing rain are now suppressing that system to our south and east.

SUNDAY (EASTER): All long-range models are now keeping us dry. We're looking at a partly sunny, breezy afternoon with a high of 57.

MONDAY: It's rather cloudy with a shower possible. The high is 50.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 52.

