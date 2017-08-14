AccuWeather: Light Showers Overnight

WEATHER

Meteorologist Adam Joseph with the latest forecast from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warmer and more humid. A few showers are possible overnight. Lows 66-70.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and more humid. A thunderstorm is possible during the day. High 85.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, but a little less humid. High 90

THURSDAY: Very warm and sticky. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 86.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. Very warm and humid with numerous showers and thunderstorms around. Heavy downpours are likely. High 90.

SATURDAY: Humid with intervals of clouds and sun. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 86.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 84.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 86.

