AccuWeather: Light Showers Overnight

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warmer and more humid. A few showers are possible overnight. Lows 66-70.TUESDAY: Partly sunny and more humid. A thunderstorm is possible during the day. High 85.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, but a little less humid. High 90THURSDAY: Very warm and sticky. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 86.FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. Very warm and humid with numerous showers and thunderstorms around. Heavy downpours are likely. High 90.SATURDAY: Humid with intervals of clouds and sun. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 86.SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 84.MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 86.-----