AccuWeather: Light Snow, Windy Today

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on January 30, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

TONIGHT: The snow ends around dinner time near the coast and skies clear overnight. It's brisk and cold with a low of 21 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping into the teens.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine mixes with a few clouds. It remains cold with a high of just 35.

THURSDAY: Clouds build back into the region ahead of our next frontal boundary. It also turns milder with a high of 48. Some rain is possible at night.

FRIDAY: Rain may change to or mix with some snow during the morning commute before tapering off. Slippery conditions will be possible in at least some areas if this change occurs. Otherwise, we see sun returning with a brisk and cold high of 33.

SATURDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies, a brisk breeze and a cold high of 31.

SUNDAY: Superbowl Sunday will feature plenty of clouds and even a passing rain or snow shower at times. The high is 41 with temperatures falling through the 30s during the evening and into the 20s overnight. There doesn't look to be a lot of precipitation overall which should leave roads mainly good for travel. However, any roads that become wet during the day and that don't dry off completely could freeze up as temperatures drop closer to the freezing mark. The timing of this is uncertain and depends on how much moisture we actually get and how quickly temperatures drop at night. This is something to keep in mind if you're planning to drive after the game (and post-game celebrations!). The overnight low is 26. We'll hit that around dawn.

MONDAY: Clouds will linger. Some sunny breaks are possible. The high is 36.

TUESDAY: Should there be a parade down Broad Street (if the Eagles win, this could conceivably be the day they head down Broad), you'll want to bundle up a bit for it. This will be a mostly sunny, but cold day with a high of just 38.
