AccuWeather: Light Snow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SATURDAY: A band of snow stretching through the lower Great Lakes will arrive in our area around dawn starting in the west and then moving off to the east through the day. It won't be snowing all day, but the steadiest period of light snow will occur in the late morning into the midday hours. With the recent cold and continued cold of tomorrow with a high temp of just 28, every flake will stick and make for some slick driving conditions, especially in places that haven't been treated.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, blustery and cold. Wind chills near zero at times. Lows 12/16.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE) Mostly sunny, windy and very cold! Wind chills in the single digits and teens. High 22. The temperature around midnight will be 12 degrees with a wind chill of 0.

MONDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY) Mostly sunny, windy and frigid! Wind chills in the single digits. High 19. The temperature around 9am, for the start of the Mummers Parade, will be 11 degrees with a wind chill of -1.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 23.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, not as harsh. High 29.

THURSDAY: We will be watching the coast for a storm, but the latest trend is to send the storm out to sea and send in more cold air. High 29.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. High 22.
