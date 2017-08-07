AccuWeather: Linger Showers Tonight, Sun Returns Tuesday

It was a soggy Monday! Rainfall of up to 5" has been reported in eastern Kent County in Delaware and southern Cumberland County in Jersey, where flash flood warnings continue into the evening. 2"+ fell in Millville/Vineland area over to Dover. Here in Philadelphia, we've seen just under 1/2". For the evening commute, there will be ponding on roads and slower driving conditions, but not widespread flooding problems,TONIGHT: Lingering showers give way to mostly cloudy skies. It's a relatively cool night, with a low of 66 in Philadelphia and 62 in the northern counties.TUESDAY: Clouds will break for some sun and it turns less humid. High 82.WEDNESDAY: We have a nice day with mostly sunny skies and relatively low humidity. High 83.THURSDAY: Clouds and sun will mix. It looks like we stay dry. High 82.FRIDAY: Expect partly sunny skies and more humid conditions with a shower or thunderstorm around in the afternoon. High 81.SATURDAY: It's a rather humid weekend with clouds and some sun and a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 84.SUNDAY: It stays sticky with clouds and sun and a shower or thunderstorm around. High 86.MONDAY: It stays unsettled. Variable clouds with the chance of a shower or thundertorm. High 84.-----