AccuWeather: Lots Of Clouds, Shower

Watch the report from Adam Joseph and AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2017.

PHILADELPHIA
SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. A pop up shower or thunderstorms is possible. High 82.

TONIGHT: an evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 62-70.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, less humid. High 86.

MONDAY: Sun gives way to clouds as an area of low pressure develops and shower develop at night. High 84.

TUESDAY: Morning showers and clouds will give way to some sunshine and the humidity finally decreases. High 80.

WEDNESDAY: It's mostly sunny and beautiful with low humidity and a seasonable high of 85.

THURSDAY: Sun, with a few clouds. High 86.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun with moderate humidity. High 84.
