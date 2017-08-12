AccuWeather: Lots Of Clouds, Shower

SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. A pop up shower or thunderstorms is possible. High 82.TONIGHT: an evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 62-70.SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, less humid. High 86.MONDAY: Sun gives way to clouds as an area of low pressure develops and shower develop at night. High 84.TUESDAY: Morning showers and clouds will give way to some sunshine and the humidity finally decreases. High 80.WEDNESDAY: It's mostly sunny and beautiful with low humidity and a seasonable high of 85.THURSDAY: Sun, with a few clouds. High 86.FRIDAY: Clouds and sun with moderate humidity. High 84.-----