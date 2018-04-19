AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Showers Today

WEATHER

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: We have lots of clouds, increasing winds and some showers around through the day. The high is a cool 53 around lunch time with temperatures falling back into the 40s rather quickly during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: A stray shower is possible early in the evening in a few spots. Otherwise, we're looking at mostly cloudy skies with a brisk breeze and colder air inching back into play. Our overnight low dips all the way down to 36.

FRIDAY: It remains breezy behind our departing rain maker. We'll see partly sunny skies with a chilly high of just 51.

SATURDAY: After a chilly start (temperatures in the 30s at dawn), we see plenty of sunshine, a bit of a breeze and a somewhat milder high of 59.

SUNDAY: This looks like a great day, even though we're still several degrees below average. Look for a good deal of sunshine and a high around 62.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies persist with another pleasant, seasonable high of 66, only one degree below average.

TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's still mild; in fact, we're looking at touching our average high of 67. Some rain is possible toward evening.

WEDNESDAY: A coastal storm brings the chance of some rain. It's mostly cloudy overall with a slightly cooler high of of 61.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A couple of showers are possible. The high is 62.
