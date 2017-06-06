WEATHER

AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Spotty Showers Today

Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist David Murphy and AccuWeather. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: We have lots of clouds with spotty showers through the afternoon, as a cut-off low continues to stall nearby, keeping us unstable. The high is a cool 66.

TONIGHT: We see mostly cloudy skies with a stray evening shower around. The low is 55.

WEDNESDAY: Our resident low continues to rotate clouds through the region with rain or drizzle likely during the morning hours and a spotty shower here and there during the afternoon. The high is still cool: 65.

THURSDAY: Our unsettled pattern begins to break. Look for morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine. We're removing the chance of a shower. The high improves to 72.

FRIDAY: This is a nice day with a clouds-and-sun mix and a high of 78.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with increasing clouds. It's warmer with an afternoon or evening thunderstorm in spots. The high is 82.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies appear likely, but it's very warm and increasingly humid with a high of 88.

MONDAY: Look for a hot and humid start to the work week with a mix of sun and clouds and a high around 90.

TUESDAY: It's another hot and humid day with an afternoon thunderstorm possible. The high is 92.
