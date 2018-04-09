AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Still Chilly Today

TODAY: We have mostly cloudy skies as a frontal boundary draws near from the west. There's not much wind, but it's still very chilly for April with a high around 48.TONIGHT: Clouds remain thick and by midnight or so, some rain and wet snow showers arrive from the west. Any snow is mainly to northwest of Philadelphia and very light. Even in the Lehigh Valley, temperatures overnight will remain above freezing and roads should be just wet. A slushy coating is possible on grassy surfaces. In the Poconos, a slushy coating on roads is not out of the question as temperatures there dip to just below freezing. The low is 37.TUESDAY: Light rain and light wet snow lingers into the morning. Like Monday night, any wet snow locally should make for mainly wet roads as temperatures remain well above freezing. Precipitation dries up during the morning and early afternoon. Some late sun is possible. The high is a little milder at 52.WEDNESDAY: Our trend toward nicer weather continues. We see a good deal of sunshine with a slightly improved high of 55.THURSDAY: More clouds arrive ahead of a passing warm front and there could even be some rain, mainly north and west of Philadelphia. However, milder air also makes the season's first true run at our region. The high shoots up to 67 -- and that's just the beginning!FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun and with rain now expected to avoid the area, we have a chance of shooting up to 76. That would be the warmest high we've had since last October!SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with some clouds. It's an extremely warm, pleasant start to the weekend with another high around 76.SUNDAY: More clouds arrive along with another frontal boundary. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the afternoon. The high is 67.MONDAY: Rain is possible in the morning with afternoon clouds hanging tough. The high cools to 58.-----