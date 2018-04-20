AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Blustery and Chilly Today

TODAY: We have a good deal of sunshine in play, but it's blustery and chilly with wind gusts in the 20s and 30s at times. The high is only 55.TONIGHT: There will be loads of stars out, but it's still bit brisk and on the cold side. The low in Philadelphia is 37. Some rural areas dip closer to the freezing mark.SATURDAY: After a chilly start (temperatures in the 30s at dawn), we see sunshine burning through a deck of high, cirrus clouds. Its a bit breezy with a high of 61.SUNDAY: This looks like a great day, even though we're still a couple degrees below average. Look for a good deal of sunshine and a high around 64.MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies persist with another pleasant, seasonable high of 66, only one degree below average.TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high hits 63.WEDNESDAY: A coastal storm passes by, bringing clouds and periods of rain. The high is 64.THURSDAY: Some early rain is possible as out coastal feature pulls off to the northeast, but the overall flavor of the day is "partly sunny". The high reaches 66.FRIDAY: This is nice one with partly sunny skies, a bit of a breeze and a seasonable high around 68.---