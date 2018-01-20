WEATHER

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. The overnight low will fall down to 31 in the suburbs and 34 in the city.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, mild. High 51. Temperatures for the Eagles game will be in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy and mild with a little patchy drizzle by afternoon. High 51.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp during the morning with rain and drizzle. Some late afternoon sunshine is possible. Temperatures will likely start to fall during the afternoon and we could be back in the low to mid 40s by dinner time. High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 43.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, seasonable. High 39.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 44.

SATURDAY: Still mild for late January. Clouds increasing with rain possible at night. High 52.

