AccuWeather: Mainly Sunny, Pleasant Today

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., May 7, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: It's sunny to partly cloudy with a stray shower possible during the afternoon, especially in northern areas. The high is a pleasant 75.

TONIGHT: It's mostly clear with a low of 52.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are in store again with a warm high of 79.

THURSDAY: Our high pressure center begins to shift off the coast and any morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening. The high is 78.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun and the afternoon looks nice with a high around 74.

SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun and there's a chance of a spotty shower or a thunderstorm, mainly during the afternoon as a warm front moves in. The high climbs to 78.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Warmer air surges into the region ahead of an approaching front. Look for a mix of clouds and sun. A spotty thunderstorm is possible later in the day. It's hot for moms! The high soars to near 90.

MONDAY: It's partly sunny with early showers and thunderstorm possible ahead of afternoon drying. The high is 83.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 80.
---
