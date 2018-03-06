AccuWeather: Major Winter Storm On The Way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --AccuWeather is tracking a nor'easter for Wednesday that could bring some major snowfall to parts of our region.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for a portion of the area, beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday. In Pennsylvania: Berks; Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Northampton; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery. Watches remain in effects for other parts.
Low pressure is beginning to take shape down in the Carolinas and will emerge offshore overnight as the energy from low pressure in the Ohio Valley transfers to the coast. This will then pass by our region just offshore during the daytime hours tomorrow giving us our greatest impacts.
#NOR'EASTER UPDATE: fine tuning our map, but fairly close to our 1st call. Biggest question will be I-95, how much mixing will occur in the morning? I think very little, but we will see. No matter, a big storm with horrific driving conditions. Power outs likely too. pic.twitter.com/1EUxPTlGsW— Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) March 6, 2018
Timeline:
7pm to 11pm a mix of snow and rain spreads across the region SW to NE
Morning rush sees around 1" to 3" on the ground for areas NW---better for areas SE that are seeing rain
9am to 5pm is when the heaviest snow/rain falls across the area
5pm to 9pm snowfall will taper off from SW to NE
Snowfall:
There will be a very tight snowfall gradient as you head across our region and will be over a fairly short distance. You can go from central Montgomery County to Millville and see a difference of around a foot!
Lehigh Valley and much of NW suburbs sees 10" to 16" 16" is likely in Poconos
Along I-95 6" to 10" as this is where the least confidence is in the forecast due to the potential of sleet/rain mixing in during the morning hours. If a few hours of sleet mixes in totals are closer to 6". If its all snow then 10"+ is possible.
Interior southern New Jersey and southern New Castle sees 3" to 6"
By the time you get to Dover, Millville and Atlantic City you are only looking at near an inch or two on very back end.
Cape May County sees all rain
Winds:
Northwest of I-95 gusts around 35 to 45mph
Around 45mph along I-95 and 55mph at the NJ Coast
Impacts:
Heavy wet snow-back breaking to shovel
Clings to trees and wires-additional power outages likely
Thundersnow is possible with the incredible lift this storm will have with it
Snowfall rates at the peak of the storm can reach 1" to 2"
Roads will quickly become snow covered
Coastal Flooding:
Minor tidal flooding possible around the midday high tide on Wednesday
TONIGHT: Clouds thicken and light precipitation moves in from the southwest to the northeast between 7PM and 11PM. NW of Philadelphia, it starts as snow. Philadelphia and areas southeast, it begins as rain.
WEDNESDAY: The Nor'easter churns up the coastline producing wind, snow and rain. The time of the greatest impact would be late Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening, meaning the evening commute could be difficult. High 37. The precipitation ends Wednesday night.
THURSDAY: Some sun returns. High 42.
FRIDAY: Chance of some early snow showers. Then, its breezy with partly sunny skies. High 41.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds mix and we stay below average. High 46.
SUNDAY: We're watching the coast for the potential for another storm moving up from the south. If the track brings it into our area, we could get snow at night. But, some models keep the storm suppressed to the south. We'll keep you posted. High 44.
MONDAY: Early snow is possible, mainly in the morning. High 44.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46.
