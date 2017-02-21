WEATHER

AccuWeather: May-like Warmth on the Way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Filtered sunshine today through a deck of high clouds helped warm us to 52. While this is the "coolest" day of the week it's still seven degrees above normal. Temperatures are about to get a lot warmer!

TONIGHT: As a warm front approaches overnight we'll see mostly cloudy skies with temps around 42, very mild for February! There could be an isolated shower, but most areas stay dry.

WEDNESDAY: We'll start off with clouds, but once winds switch over to the southwest we'll break the clouds for sun in the afternoon. Temps should warm to 63.

THURSDAY: We'll be in the warm sector as a strong storm develops across the central Plains and rides up into the Great Lakes. Skies will be dirty, with a mix of high and mid level clouds, but temps will rise to 72, close to the record high of 75 set way back in 1874.

FRIDAY: We have clouds and sun, a warm breeze and a shower around, mainly in the afternoon. It's another record challenging day with a high of 75, one degree over the old record set back in 1985.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely with a passing cold front sparking periods of rain and even a spotty thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. It's still very mild with a high of 72 ahead of the front.

SUNDAY: Behind the departing front, sunshine roars back, but it's breezy and cooler with a high around 46.

MONDAY: Clouds return along with some rain. The high is 48.

TUESDAY: A morning shower can't be ruled-out. Otherwise, we see mostly cloudy skies with a high near 52.

