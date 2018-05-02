AccuWeather: May Warmth Intensifies, Record Heat on the Way

It was a very warm, sunny day with a July-like high of 88 degrees. That's 18 degrees above the average high for May 2nd and the warmest day here in seven months.An OZONE ACTION DAY is in effect today and Thursday. It's a Code Orange Alert, meaning that young children, seniors and anyone suffering from heart and lung disorders should avoid outdoor exposure and exertion, especially during the afternoon when the ground level pollutants will be at their worst.A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect today in South Jersey and Southeastern Pennsylvania until 9 p.m.. This means there's an enhanced chance of brush fires today. Fire pits should be either avoided or carefully tended. Cigarettes should be discarded with care. Do not park vehicles over tall grass.TONIGHT: Skies are clear, the winds ease a bit and we see a mild overnight low of 66.THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, but with more of a southerly component to our wind, it will turn hot and a bit humid for the first time this season. The high is 90 (if we hit that number, we'll tie the record from 2001). A few shower or thunderstorms are possible in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.FRIDAY: Sun will mix with more clouds. It's still a bit humid. We are ahead of a cold front, meaning we will squeeze every degree out of the air mass before that front passes. Our forecast high is 90, again. Friday's record high is 91 from 2001. There does not look to be a lot of energy with this front, but some scattered showers and t'storms are likely Friday evening and possibly later at night, depending on the timing of the front.SATURDAY: The front stalls right over our region, bringing us a shot of cooler air, clouds and the possibility of showers, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The high drops to 73.SUNDAY: It now looks like showers will linger into the day, so prepare for a possibly wet Broad Street Run. Otherwise, its mostly cloudy with a high of 73.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Our high hits 73, which is not only still pleasant, but very close to average for early May.TUESDAY: This looks like another winner with partly sunny skies and a seasonable high around 73, again.WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a delightful high around 76.---