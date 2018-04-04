AccuWeather: Midday Thunderstorms Possible, Windy Today

TODAY: Early dense fog gives way to clouds and a period of showers and spotty thunderstorms around midday. Damaging wind gusts are possible with any storms. Our high is 68 around lunch time, but we plunge into the low 50s by dinner time.HIGH WIND WARNING/ADVISORY: Most of the region is under this between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.. Gusts could go as high as 45 to 60 mph at times. Trees and wires could come down in higher gusts.TONIGHT: We clear out, but temperatures continue to crash. The low is 34. It will feel like the 20s because winds will still be somewhat blustery.THURSDAY: Our cold front departs and we get a partly sunny, breezy and cooler day in its wake. You'll want to bundle up for the Villanova victory parade and wear a couple of layers to the Phillies home opener, as it will be chilly. The high slips to 48.FRIDAY: More clouds build into the region with a few showers around ahead of our next front. The high bumps to 62.SATURDAY: It now appears as though that southern storm system is tracking closer to us and we now have to allow for this to be a rather messy, not-very-springlike day. Look for rain in the morning with a probable change to wet snow during the afternoon. Accumulation will be tough to achieve in most neighborhoods this late in the year, but there's a chance of at least some of that in the northwest suburbs, especially on grassy surfaces. The high is only 38.SUNDAY: Some early lingering flurries or snow showers are possible, but they should give way rather quickly to a mix of clouds and sun. However, chilly air maintains its grip. The high is only 44.MONDAY: Clouds build back into the region with some rain and drizzle possible at times. The high is still cool: 44.TUESDAY: Clouds stick around. Some more rain is possible as a coastal storm develops. The high hits 48.WEDNESDAY: The dreary march through early April continues with yet another cloudy, cool and unsettled day. Some more rain is possible. The high is 50.-----