AccuWeather: Midweek Sunshine

Morning clouds gave way to afternoon sunshine with a comfortable high of 80 degrees. That's six degrees below normal.WEDNESDAY: We have a nice day with mostly sunny skies and relatively low humidity. High 83.THURSDAY: Clouds and sun will mix. It looks like we stay dry. High 85.FRIDAY: Expect partly sunny skies and more humid conditions with a shower or thunderstorm around in the afternoon. High 82.SATURDAY: It's a rather humid weekend with clouds and some sun and a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 82.SUNDAY: It stays sticky with more than and sun and a shower or thunderstorm around. High 86.MONDAY: It stays unsettled. Variable clouds with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 84.TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. High 84.