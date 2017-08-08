WEATHER

AccuWeather: Midweek Sunshine

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 8, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Morning clouds gave way to afternoon sunshine with a comfortable high of 80 degrees. That's six degrees below normal.

WEDNESDAY: We have a nice day with mostly sunny skies and relatively low humidity. High 83.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun will mix. It looks like we stay dry. High 85.

FRIDAY: Expect partly sunny skies and more humid conditions with a shower or thunderstorm around in the afternoon. High 82.

SATURDAY: It's a rather humid weekend with clouds and some sun and a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 82.

SUNDAY: It stays sticky with more than and sun and a shower or thunderstorm around. High 86.

MONDAY: It stays unsettled. Variable clouds with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 84.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. High 84.

