AccuWeather: Midweek Wintry Winds, Some Rain and Snow Showers

Our brush of snow this morning quickly exited and the sun has been peeking through the clouds ever since. Winds have been gusting between 30 and 40mph across much of the region, keeping wind chills close to freezing.TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with a chilly, brisk breeze still adding to the cold feel. The low is 28. Wind chills drop into the teens.WEDNESDAY: Low pressure from today's blizzard in coastal New England will put on the brakes and sit and spin up by the Canadian Maritimes for the next two days. At the same time, high pressure will try to build down into the northern Plains. This will keep a tight pressure gradient over the northeast meaning continued windy conditions. The atmosphere will also remain very unstable as the upper level trough remains over the Northeast and pieces of energy rotate around it. The days will start off with sunshine for the first few hours, but then clouds quickly develop in the unstable environment. Rain and snow showers will then develop in the afternoon hours scattered across the region. These showers can tap into some stronger winds developing just off the deck so wind gusts Wednesday afternoon could reach up to 40 mph or slightly higher. Highs on Wednesday only hit around 40 with wind chills in the upper 20s!THURSDAY: It's brisk and still chilly with a clouds and sun mix and a high around 46. A few showers will pop up in the afternoon.FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies return. It slightly cooler and still somewhat brisk with a high of 40.SATURDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Sun mixes with a few clouds. We're a bit milder with a high of 45.SUNDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high improves to 51.MONDAY: A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives with partly sunny skies. The high drops to 46.TUESDAY: The unsettled and chilly pattern continues. A storm develops to the south, potentially becoming another nor'easter. There is a lot of uncertainty whether this storm moves up the coast, or out to sea. With marginally cold temperatures, any storm that develops will likely have the threat of wet snow or rain for parts of the area. The high hits 43.-----