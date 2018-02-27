AccuWeather: Mild End to February

High pressure dominated the sky today across the Mid Atlantic, giving us temperatures nearly 10 degrees above normal, light winds and abundant sunshine. With the sun getting strong and stronger as we head toward the vernal equinox the mid 50s today felt really good. And, if you look around you will see lots of early season bulbs starting to pop up and the grass turning a shade greener in spots. Spring is not too far away!TONIGHT: Skies remain primarily clear and it's cold again with the low in Philadelphia dropping to 38 and some suburbs dipping closer to the freezing mark.WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine gives way to increasing high, thin clouds. It's a bit milder with a high around 59.THURSDAY: We'll be watching as a storm ejects out of southern California and heads for the Central Plains. It will receive an injection of additional energy from the northern jet stream and lead to the development of a powerful coastal storm Clouds thicken and rain arrives in the afternoon and intensifies through the night. The high is 54.FRIDAY: Our storm sets up off the coast, bringing periods of rain through the day which could be heavy at times. Winds gust near 35 mph and coastal flooding is possible from the combination of onshore winds and a lunar high tide. The rain could end as a period of accumulating wet snow in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley, if the storm intensifies quickly enough. The high dips to a cool and wet 44.SATURDAY: Clouds will give way to some sunshine, but it's brisk and chilly in the wake of our departing storm. Look for a high of 46. The Philadelphia Union season begins at Talen Energy Stadium at 7 p.m.. Dress warmly, Union fans!SUNDAY: We have partly sunny skies. It's still breezy and chilly with a high of 45.MONDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine with a few patchy clouds around. The high ticks up to a seasonable 47.TUESDAY: Clouds return and some rain is possible, mainly in the afternoon. Look for a high of 48.-----